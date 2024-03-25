Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 8,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,918. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a current ratio of 25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

