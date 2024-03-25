City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a PE ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at City Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Mazan purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 656,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 73.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 447,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 658.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

