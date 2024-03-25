Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

