Citigroup Trims Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price to $48.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.30 to $48.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LI. Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LI

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,824. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Li Auto will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $50,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Li Auto by 603.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 123.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 208.1% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.