Citigroup Cuts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $6.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

