Citigroup Cuts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $27.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

