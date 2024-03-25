Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
