Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $255.51 on Friday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.