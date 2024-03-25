Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.239861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

