Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 2,775,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,696,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 364.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 192.02, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
