Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

