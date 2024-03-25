Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after buying an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

