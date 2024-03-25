Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $71.32. Approximately 1,903,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,802,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.