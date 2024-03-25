Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Femasys by 2,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

