Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.90.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $150.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $4,888,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cencora by 6.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 531,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,344,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.