Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $33.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

CLS stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

