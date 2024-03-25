CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.00

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 38935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
CBS Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
