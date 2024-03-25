Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.60

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.60 and last traded at $91.28, with a volume of 1029582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Carvana Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,659. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

