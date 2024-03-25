CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CRGX traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $24.60. 73,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,557,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,823,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.