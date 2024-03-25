CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) & Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Critical Review

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CareRx and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareRx N/A N/A N/A Joint -8.19% 7.80% 2.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareRx and Joint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joint $117.70 million 1.63 -$9.75 million ($0.66) -19.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CareRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joint.

87.6% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CareRx and Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareRx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Joint 0 2 1 0 2.33

Joint has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.77%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than CareRx.

Summary

Joint beats CareRx on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

