Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.71. 722,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,273,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 332,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.