Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

CPX stock opened at C$39.15 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1547139 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

