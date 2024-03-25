Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 596,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $143.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.