Capcom Stock Set to Split on Friday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.

Capcom Stock Performance

CCOEY opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.