Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 5,838,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,648,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Canoo Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Canoo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $171.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Featured Articles

