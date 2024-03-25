Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.45.

CNI stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

