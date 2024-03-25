Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$53.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.10.

CAR.UN traded down C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$46.88. 107,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The firm has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.17. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

