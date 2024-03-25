Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 339,360 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

