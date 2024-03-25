Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.