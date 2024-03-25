Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

