Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

