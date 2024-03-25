Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $286.07 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.04 and its 200-day moving average is $285.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

