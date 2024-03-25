Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

