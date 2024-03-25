Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

