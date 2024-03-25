Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

