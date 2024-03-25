Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 1.06% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PSTP stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.