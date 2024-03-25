Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL opened at $22.68 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

