Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

