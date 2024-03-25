Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

