Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,502 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

