Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $119,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $8,909,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

