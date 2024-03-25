Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

