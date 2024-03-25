Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Down 2.5%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $313.21 and last traded at $314.66. 193,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,541,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.74.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day moving average of $270.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

