Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.78. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 20,131 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.