Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.78. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 20,131 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
