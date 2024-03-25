Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

CABA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

