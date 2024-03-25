BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE BRT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.43. 8,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

