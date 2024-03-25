Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 2,943.67

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,011 ($38.33).
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.19) to GBX 2,950 ($37.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
SHEL opened at GBX 2,632 ($33.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,478.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,554.22. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.66). The company has a market capitalization of £169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 4,821.43%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
