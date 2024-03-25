Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $6.20

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.41 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

