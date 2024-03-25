Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $36.33

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

