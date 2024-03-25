Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Target Price at $130.36

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.36.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

